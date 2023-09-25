FACT CHECK: Did South Carolina Only Transport 25 People To The DMV After Voter ID Law Was Passed?

In a recent post shared on social media, 2024 Presidential candidate Nikki Haley claimed that when South Carolina passed a voter ID law they offered rides to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in the state for anyone that needed it and only 25 people requested the ride.

As governor, we passed voter ID in South Carolina. If you didn’t have a photo ID, we offered you a ride to the DMV—free of charge. Only 25 people asked for a ride. Voter ID isn’t racist; it’s common sense. pic.twitter.com/1E5FOUyP8N — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 20, 2023

Verdict: True

The rides occurred in 2011 as part of an assistance campaign around a requirement for the state’s new voter ID law at the time.

Haley posted a video of her on Fox News discussing the importance of voter ID. During her segment, she recalled when voter ID law was passed in South Carolina while she was governor and urged for all the states to do the same.

The claim is accurate. In 2011, Haley signed a bill in May of that year that required voters to present a photo ID in order to vote. Voters would be required to present a driver’s license or a DMV-backed ID, or a military identification card from the federal government.

“When a person presents himself to vote, he shall produce a valid and current: South Carolina driver’s license; or other form of identification containing a photograph issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles; or passport; or military identification containing a photograph issued by the federal government; or South Carolina voter registration card containing a photograph of the voter,” the section in question reads in part.

The Augusta Chronicle reported that Haley offered rides for anyone that needs an ID and if they requested assistance to get to an office. The article states that the date of Sept. 28, 2011, was set aside by the Department of Motor Vehicles for those who arraigned a ride to get an ID by Sept. 22.

The Aiken Standard reported that 25 residents had been scheduled for a ride to the DMV. The DMV received mostly calls requesting information on the new law out of the 675 people that had phoned in. The Times and Democrat also reported that the DMV confirmed that 25 residents had requested a ride. (RELATED: No, CNN Did Not Report That Cash App Went Bankrupt)

South Carolina’s Voter ID law was blocked by the Department of Justice in December 2011 over concerns that it would negatively impact minority voters in the state, according to The New York Times. Haley at the time blamed then-president Barack Obama’s administration for “bullying” the state in the decision, the outlet reported.

Haley’s office pointed to the article from the Aiken Standard referenced in the article.

Check Your Fact has contacted the DMV in South Carolina for comment on this number. We will update this piece if a response is provided.