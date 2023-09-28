FACT CHECK: Did DW Post Mural Of Zelenskyy Cannibalizing A Ukrainian Soldier?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows DW News posted a Mural in Berlin that depicts Zelenskyy as a cannibal.

Someone in Berlin painted graffiti of Zelensky as a cannibal eating his soldiers. Berlin police are looking for the author of the mural with Zelensky the cannibal. The Führer must not present himself like this. They will arrest and prosecute their own citizens because they… pic.twitter.com/iHpDJ0YXCU — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) September 14, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. DW did not share this image.

Fact Check:

The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons Anthony Rota resigned recently for honoring Yaroslav Hunka, who was a Nazi soldier during World War II, The Associated Press reported. After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Canadian lawmakers Rota claimed that Hunka was a Ukrainian war hero and he received a standing ovation.

The Twitter post purports DW News posted an unflattering mural of Zelenskyy. The photo shows a caricature of Zelenskyy eating the arm of a Ukrainian soldier.

The caption reads, “Someone in Berlin painted graffiti of Zelensky as a cannibal eating his soldiers. Berlin police are looking for the author of the mural with Zelensky the cannibal. The Führer must not present himself like this. They will arrest and prosecute their own citizens because they offended some clown in Ukraine. What Germany fell to.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this image was posted by DW. There is no such image shown on the DW website. There is no such image on their social media account.

Check Your Fact conducted a reach that revealed this building is in Warsaw, Poland, not Berlin. Furthermore, the building does not feature any such mural of Zelenskyy. (RELATED: No, CNN Did Not Report That Cash App Went Bankrupt)

