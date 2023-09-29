FACT CHECK: No, A Guest Did Not Shout Profanities When Asked About Musk During A Jake Tapper Interview

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a CNN interview that shows the guest shouting profanity at host Jake Tapper.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video has been digitally altered.

Fact Check:

Earlier this month SpaceX CEO Elon Musk refused to allow his Starlink Internet service to be used by Ukrainian forces as they attempted to launch an attack on Russian troops in Crimea port of Sevastopol, The Associated Press reported. Musk reportedly refused the usage out of fear of nuclear Russian retaliation.

The Facebook post shared a clip of Tapper asking his guest about Elon Musk’s role in shutting down his Starlink satellites in Crimea as Ukrainian troops were attempting a counterattack on Russian forces. The guest proceeds to yell insults and profanity at Tapper.

The caption reads, “This is great. CNN Warmonger Jake Tapper does not get the response he wants while trying to fuel anti-Elon Musk sentiment. “F…. You, Jake”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is authentic. The video has been digitally edited to feature this guest. The original video can be found on CNN’s official YouTube channel. The video shows Tapper asking the same question, but his guest is Secretary of State Anthony Blicken.