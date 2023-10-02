FACT CHECK: No, China Has Not Banned All iPhones

A post shared on Instagram claims China has passed a law to ban all iPhones.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. iPhones have been banned for government officials only.

Fact Check:

The Instagram post purports China has banned all iPhones. The post shows an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping and various iPhones.

“China passes new law and bans all iPhones,” text on the image reads.

This claim is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about the alleged ban. However, China has ordered that government officials not bring iPhones into the office or to use them for work, according to CNBC. The second slide of the Instagram post, which can be easily missed, shows a video stating that the ban affects only government officials.

iPhones are still available for purchase on China's Apple website.



Check Your Fact has reached out to Apple and the Chinese embassy in the U.S. for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.

This is not the first time misinformation involving China has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Chinese warships sunk a U.S. Coast Guard ship in the South China Sea.