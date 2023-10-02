FACT CHECK: No, Time Magazine Didn’t Compare Justin Trudeau To Hitler

A post shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show a Time Magazine cover comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Verdict: False

Time Magazine never created any such cover.

Fact Check:

Canada’s House of Commons speaker resigned after controversy erupted over the invitation of a Canadian-Ukrainian WWII veteran who fought in a Nazi unit, according to The Associated Press.

Social media users have been sharing an image of a purported Time Magazine cover showing Trudeau as Hitler. One social media post reads, “Am I supposed to be shocked that the same party who forced experimental injections on the population and created a two tier society for the “clean” and the “dirty” invited a SS Nazi and gave him a standing ovation?”

Time Magazine, however, never created any such cover. It does not appear in the magazine’s online “vault” of covers for the 2022 or 2023 calendar year. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for the alleged cover.

A Time spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the “image is not an authentic TIME cover.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Russian Fighter Jet Being Shot Down In Ukraine?)

In a previous fact-check, Check Your Fact traced the fabricated cover to graphic designer Patrick Mulder, who admitted to creating it. Mulder said in a Feb. 27 tweet it was the “second edition of a rework.”

