FACT CHECK: No, USA Today Did Not Report Zelenskyy’s Security Got In A Bar Fight In NYC

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a USA Today report that claimed while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was at the United Nations his security team got in a fight at a nearby bar.

The Ukrainians are making friends on every stop of their world tour…… A member of Zelensky’s security detail got inebriated in a NY bar, and demanded that Americans shout “glory to Ukraine” when they didn’t comply they acted in typical fashion and started a fight inside the… pic.twitter.com/4i4AF2W0od — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) September 24, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. USA Today did not share this video.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy spoke to the U.N. in New York last week, calling for an end to the war with Russia, Reuters reported. He believes the world should focus on other issues, like solving the climate crisis.

The Twitter post claims Zelenskyy’s security got drunk at a bar in Manhattan called the Campbell which is close to the U.N offices. The whole video report features a USA Today logo in the top right corner.

The caption reads, “The Ukrainians are making friends on every stop of their world tour……A member of Zelensky’s security detail got inebriated in a NY bar, and demanded that Americans shout “glory to Ukraine” when they didn’t comply they acted in typical fashion and started a fight inside the establishment.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this report is an authentic USA Today report. USA Today denies that they reported this claim that they shared this video. (RELATED: No, CNN Did Not Report That Cash App Went Bankrupt)

The video edits together several clips from the alleged incident. These clips are from a New York location that are miles apart. One clip supposedly shows police responding to the scene. However, based on the landmarks that are in the video it is clear that this fight occurred nowhere near The Campbell. Rather, in Brooklyn several miles away from the purported bar in the post.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online about the F-35. Check Your Fact debunked a post that claimed the jet was found in Cuba.