FACT CHECK: Images Claim To Show Recent Pro-EU Marches In London

A post shared on Facebook claims to show recent pro-European Union marches in London.



Verdict: Misleading

The images are from previous marches in London that predate 2023.

Fact Check:

Hundreds of people marched in London earlier this month, calling for the United Kingdom to rejoin the European Union, according to France 24. Voters voted to leave the bloc in 2016, with Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiating the exit deal that came into force in 2021, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing images of crowds with European Union flags, claiming it shows pro-EU crowds in London in the recent march. One particular post reads, “Another event missed today ‘London’, rejoin EU.”

The images, though, predate the 2023 march. The first image, which shows a crowd with European Union flags and a banner saying Liberal Democrats, was likely first shared in 2017. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found an Armenian website that published the image.

The other image was taken in 2019 by Reuters. The image description reads, “EU supporters march as parliament sits on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, to discuss Brexit in London, Britain, October 19, 2019.”

Reuters was another outlet that fact-checked this claim. The outlet also geolocated the 2017 image to Oxford Road in Manchester. (RELATED: Did A Gorilla Escape From A Zoo In Paris, France During The Riots?)

Misinformation around political activity in the United Kingdom has spread before. Check Your Fact debunked a video claiming to show a protest against the rising cost of living in April 2023.