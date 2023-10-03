FACT CHECK: Viral X Post Falsely Claims Klaus Schwab Admitted Agenda 2030 Is ‘Failing’

A post shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, claims World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and executive chairperson Klaus Schwab purportedly admitted that Agenda 2030 is “failing.”

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a Sept. 25 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

Fact Check:

The WEF recently invited agtech company ProducePay to join its Innovator Communities, which showcases the “world’s foremost start-ups,” according to Business Wire. The company seeks to “create more predictability, stability, and transparency in the fresh produce supply chain,” the outlet indicated.

“Klaus Schwab Admits Agenda 2030 Is Failing As Millions Rise Up Against New World Order,” a screenshot of an article featured in the post purports. The post has been viewed over two million times as of writing.

The claim is false and stems from a Sept. 25 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did Klaus Schwab Openly Call For AI Technology To Replace Democratic Elections?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Schwab made the purported remark. In addition, the remark neither appears on the WEF’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Furthermore, Schwab has not publicly commented on the claim.

The term Agenda 2030 mischaracterizes the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The plan, whose goals include ending poverty and promoting inclusivity, has been the subject of online conspiracy theories.

Check Your Fact has contacted a WEF spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.