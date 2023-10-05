FACT CHECK: No, Trump Did Not Make A TRUTH Social Post Saying He’d Beat Obama In 2024

A post shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, claims former President Donald Trump purportedly made a TRUTH Social post saying he would “beat Obama in 2024.”

Verdict: False

The purported post does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social account, and there is no evidence he made the remark.

Fact Check:

New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Trump’s $250 million civil fraud trial, reprimanded the former Republican President after he allegedly made a disparaging social media post about the judge’s law clerk, according to NBC News. The judge also issued a gag order in response to the post, the outlet reported.

“THIS IS AN OUTRAGE! Being accused of fraud when it’s clear to EVERYONE that I am AN INNOCENT MAN! Why Mar-A-Lago is obviously worth a GAZILLION DOLLARS and when I beat Obama in 2024 there’s going to some BIG CHANGES around here, let me tell you! When everyone at NBC is facing a firing squad, who will have the last laugh!,” the supposed TRUTH Social post shared on X purports. The post has been viewed over 50,000 times as of writing.

The claim is false, however. The purported remark does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social account or his official website. Check Your Fact also did not find any credible news reports suggesting he made the purported remark. In addition, neither former President Barack Obama nor his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama have publicly commented on the claim. NBC News also has not responded to the claim.

Although the former Republican President did not make the TRUTH Social post that went viral on X, he did say he would scrutinize media outlets such as NBC News and MSNBC for their allegedly dishonest coverage if he reclaims the White House in 2024. Trump’s comments about the “Lame Stream Media” appeared in a Sept. 24 post he made on TRUTH Social. (RELATED: Did The National Debt Increase By 7 Trillion Under Donald Trump’s Presidency?)

Similarly, former President Barack Obama has not announced a 2024 presidential bid, but there has been speculation that former First Lady Michelle Obama will be the Democratic nominee in 2024. At this time, the former First Lady also has not announced a 2024 presidential bid.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.