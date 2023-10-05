FACT CHECK: X Video Falsely Claims Canadian Government Is Banning Hindu Nationalist Group

A video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, claims the Canadian government has purportedly banned the Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has issued orders to its workers to leave Canada.

Canadian government has banned RSS and has issued orders to its workers to leave Canada. pic.twitter.com/A0iOWIaxtW — Ashfaq Hassan (@BrigAshfaqHasan) September 23, 2023

Verdict: False

The video shows National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) CEO Stephen Brown calling for RSS to be banned under “listing provisions in the Criminal Code” and “the removal of its agents from Canada.” A spokesperson for Public Safety Canada refuted the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

Gurmet Singh Toor, who is believed to have been a close associate of Singh Nijjar’s, was reportedly notified that Singh Nijjar’s life could be in danger in late August, according to CBC News. A dispute over money is the likely motive behind Singh Nijjar’s death, the Sunday Guardian reported.

The video does not show a Canadian government official, but rather NCCM CEO Stephen Brown calling for RSS to be banned under “listing provisions in the Criminal Code” and “the removal of its agents from Canada.” According to a video published via NCCM’s YouTube channel, Brown joined Mukhbir Singh, who serves on the Board of Directors of the World Sikh Organization of Canada in calling for the ban. The two leaders proposed the ban in response to the alleged assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the video’s caption indicates.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting the Canadian government had banned RSS and issued orders to its workers to leave Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also has not publicly announced the purported ban via his website or verified social media accounts.

Singh Nijjar was allegedly shot back in June outside a Sikh cultural center in Canada, according to The Associated Press. While Sikh organizations labeled Singh Nijjar as a human rights activist, India purportedly labeled him as a criminal, the outlet reported. Despite this claim, India has denied having any involvement in his death. (RELATED: Viral X Video Claims Pierre Poilievre Did Not Answer Questions About India At Recent Press Conference)

A spokesperson for Public Safety Canada refuted the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

“The person in the video is not a government of Canada official,” the spokesperson said.

Check Your Fact has also contacted NCCM for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.