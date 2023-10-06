FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Anti-Ukraine Protests In Canada

A video shared on Facebook claims to show anti-Ukraine protests in Canada.



Verdict: False

The video shows Montreal union protests, not anti-Ukraine ones.

Fact Check:

Canada pledged nearly $650 million in aid to Ukraine during Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy’s visit in September 2023, according to France 24. Social media users are sharing a video claiming to show anti-Ukrainian aid protests in Canada.

“Ottawa’s plans to provide financial support to Ukraine led to mass protests in Montreal. Whatever happened to CANADA being an advocate for peace? Why are we now war mongers? What has happened to our country? Wake the hell up!” reads the post’s caption.

This video, however, does not show anti-Ukraine protests. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video likely shows pro-union protests in Montreal. The Common Front unions protested in Montreal against the termination of bonuses for public sector union workers, according to CTV Montreal. (RELATED: House Judiciary Committee Democrats Post About Impeachment Witness Lacks Context)

The video also shows people with green flags and black shirts, which are common among the Common Front protesters. A video posted on the Common Front’s Facebook page shows crowds similar to the ones in the original Facebook video.



Centrale des syndicats du Québec president Eric Gingras told AFP Fact Check that the protests had nothing to do with Ukraine aid. Gingras said to the outlet that the protest was “aimed to support workers in the public sector (education, health and social services) currently in negotiations with the government of Quebec for the renewal of their collective agreements.”