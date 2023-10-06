FACT CHECK: No, Daniel Andrews Has Not Been Appointed As Australian Delegate To The World Economic Forum

A photo shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a page on the World Economic Forum (WEF) website saying Daniel Andrews, premier of Australia’s Victoria state, is to serve as an Australian delegate to the WEF.

The photo is digitally fabricated. There is no profile for Andrews on the WEF website.

Andrews announced his resignation as the premier of Victoria last week after a nine year run, according to The Guardian. His resignation was met with mixed reactions, as the hashtags #DictatorDan and #IStandwithDan began trending on X, Daily Mail reported.

An X post purports he will be representing Australia for the WEF. The post shares a few images of Andrews, including one with American President Joe Biden.

It reads, “He will serve as Australian delegate to the World Economic Forum (WEF) from 27th September, 2023.”

The photo is digitally fabricated, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Andrews being appointed to this position. Likewise, there is no profile for Andrews on the WEF website.

There is a profile for a man named Dan Andrews, but he is not the same person, and instead works for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. (RELATED: Did Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews Call COVID-19 Vaccines ‘Experimental Gene Editing’ In A Press Release?)



“The Australian Government does not have an official representative, nor a permanent delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF),” a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Check Your Fact in an email.

“I can confirm that the screenshot and these claims are fake. This bio does not exist on our website and this person has not been hired by the World Economic Forum,” a WEF spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Andrews for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.