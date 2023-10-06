FACT CHECK: Patent Does Not Prove That 5G Towers Are For Brainwashing

A video shared on Facebook claims that U.S. patent 5356368A proves that 5G towers cause brainwashing.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The company founded by the patent’s creator confirmed that the claim is false in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Social media users claimed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) emergency alert test on Wednesday would use 5G phone networks to cause harm to humans, according to Forbes. Some users warned others to turn off all 5G devices, claiming that the alert would “activate” viruses in vaccinated people, Rolling Stone reported.

A Facebook video claims that U.S. patent 5356368A shows that 5G towers are capable of brainwashing. The video shows a woman in a car making the claim as images of the tower and alleged patent appear on the screen behind her.

“It induces desired states of human consciousness,” a woman in the video says. “Do you know what that means? That’s literally the fancy talk for brainwashing.”

The claim is baseless, however. The webpage for the patent does not mention 5G anywhere. Additionally, the page says the patent expired in 2011.

The patent is attributed to James A. Monroe, who founded the Monroe Institute. The institute develops “binaural beat audio-guided technology” to help people “explore, navigate and use non-physical aspects of your own higher consciousness.” (RELATED: Did The Introduction Of 3G, 4G And 5G Coincide With Outbreaks Of SARS, Swine Flu And COVID-19)

“There is absolutely no connection between the contents of the patent referenced in the Facebook post and 5G towers, or any other towers for that matter. This is just pure fabrication,” a spokesperson for the Monroe Institute told Check Your Fact in an email. “Our audio technology is based on a concept called brainwave entertainment and is a meditation aid that allows people to access profoundly deep states of meditation that would normally take years of practice to achieve.”

The spokesperson also directed Check Your Fact to a YouTube video further explaining the Monroe Institute’s technology and added that the “brainwave entrainment audio signals” are not broadcasted over the air in any way.