FACT CHECK: Photo Showing Jamaal Bowman Being Arrested Is From 2022

A viral image shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman allegedly being arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police recently.

BREAKING: Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman has been ARRESTED by capitol police for pulling a fire alarm in the capitol in a desperate effort to delay the House CR vote to keep the government open. Bowman obstructed a government proceeding which is an insurrection by the… pic.twitter.com/ByzW5hJU04 — The Trumpertarian (@Libertarians4DT) September 30, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The photo is from 2022 and shows Bowman being arrested during a voting rights protest, according to The Washington Post.

Fact Check:

New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis recently introduced a resolution to expel Bowman following an incident in which he pulled a fire alarm inside the U.S. Capitol, according to The Hill. The Capitol Police are also investigating Bowman as a result of the incident, CBS News reported.

“BREAKING: Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman has been ARRESTED by capitol police for pulling a fire alarm in the capitol in a desperate effort to delay the House CR vote to keep the government open,” the X post, viewed over 200,000 times, purports. The post includes an image of a Capitol Police officer appearing to arrest Bowman.

The image is not recent, however. The photo is from 2022 and shows Bowman being arrested during a voting rights protest, according to The Washington Post. A photo featured in an article from the outlet also shows Bowman appearing to be arrested by a Capitol Police officer, though this photo is captured at a slightly different angle.

Bowman and 20 other people at the protest were arrested, his director of communications Marcus Frias said in a statement at the time, according to the outlet. The Capitol Police also released a statement about the incident, saying they began making arrests because protestors were blocking a barricade outside the Capitol and would not move despite being given multiple warnings, the outlet reported.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports that reference the 2022 photo of Bowman or suggest he’d been recently arrested. In addition, Bowman has neither responded to the claim via his website nor his verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Video Of Lindsey Graham Discussing Cross-Dressing Is Digitally Fabricated)

Bowman recently triggered a fire alarm inside the U.S. Capitol during a House session in which lawmakers were voting on a bill to fund the government amid threats of a shutdown, according to The Associated Press. Bowman later acknowledged his actions were a “mistake” while talking to reporters, saying he was trying to get to votes using a door that is normally open, the outlet indicated. Bowman thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door, he added.

Check Your Fact has contacted Bowman’s office and the Capitol Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.