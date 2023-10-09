FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Israel Evacuating A Gaza Air Base?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows that an Israeli Air base in Gaza is evacuating.

Breaking: Israeli Defence forces are now evacuating Air Bases near Gaza as thousands of #Hamas #terrorists flood into Israel. The situation is deteriorating rapidly.#IsraelUnderAttack #IsraelPalestinewar #Hamas pic.twitter.com/FdOtp7A0Ff — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) October 7, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza in the wake of the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel. CNN reports that the Israeli military is planning a response after they claim to have retaken control of the communities that were attacked. Gallant said that electricity, food, water and fuel supplies in Gaza will be halted.

The Twitter post shows ground transportation of a jet allegedly from an air base in Gaza that is being evacuated due to the recent attack on Israel. The caption reads, “Breaking: Israeli Defence forces are now evacuating Air Bases near Gaza as thousands of #Hamas #terrorists flood into Israel. The situation is deteriorating rapidly.”

This video is miscaptioned. There is no credible news report that suggests this video has been taken during the ongoing attack in Israel. The video predates that attack and the video was shared on YouTube on Sept. 19. The video’s title simply states “Ground Transport of F-16 Fighter Jets in Southern Israel.”

The video does appear to have been taken in Israel. The street sign indicated that the transport was turning onto Highway 80 in southern Israel. (RELATED: Are Wages Keeping Up With Inflation?)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Joe Biden provided Israel with $8 billion in military aid after the recent attack.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].