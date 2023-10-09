FACT CHECK: Trump Quotes Ilhan Omar’s Comments On Israel In Viral TikTok Video

A viral video shared on TikTok purports to show former President Donald Trump saying, “Israel has hypnotized the world.”

Verdict: Misleading

Trump was not making a statement about Israel, but rather referencing comments Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar had made about the country.

Fact Check:

Trump said a recent Hamas attack on Israel would not have happened if he was still president, according to The Hill. Trump made the comment in an Oct. 8 post he shared on TRUTH Social, the outlet reported.

“Israel has hypnotized the world. May Allah awaken the people and help them to see the evildoings of Israel and the United States,” Trump appears to remark in the TikTok video, liked over 21,000 times. Text overlay featured at the end of the video reads, “Free Palestine.”

Trump did not make such a statement about Israel, however. The former Republican President was referencing comments Omar had made about Israel during a 2019 rally he held in Minnesota. Local news outlet KARE 11 shared a clip from the rally in which Trump accused Omar of being anti-Semitic. Trump followed his claim by sharing Omar’s quote about Israel supposedly hypnotizing the world.

“How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota?” Trump jested to the audience. “I’m very angry with you people right now.”

Omar originally made her comments about Israel in a 2012 tweet, according to The Hill. She later apologized for her comments in 2019 following a column from former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss, the outlet reported.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports suggesting Trump had made the remark about Israel. In addition, the remark does not appear on the former Republican President’s website or his TRUTH Social account. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Provide $8 Billion In Military Aid To Israel After Hamas Attack?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Trump’s spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.