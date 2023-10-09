FACT CHECK: Video Showing Pro-Palestinian Rally In Turkey Is From 2021

A video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show a recent pro-Palestine rally in Istanbul, Turkey.

“Send Turkish soldiers to Gaza!”: Rally in Istanbul – the Turks chose their side of the Israeli conflict pic.twitter.com/4yRewpQaW0 — dana (@dana916) October 8, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The video is not recent and shows a pro-Palestine rally in front of the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in May 2021.

Fact Check:

At least nine Americans have died following an attack on Israel carried out by Hamas on Oct. 8, according to BBC. In addition, more than 700 people have been killed and 100 have been kidnapped, Israel said, the outlet reported.

“‘Send Turkish soldiers to Gaza!’: Rally in Istanbul – the Turks chose their side of the Israeli conflict,” the X video, viewed over 40,000 times, purports. In the video, a large crowd of demonstrators can be heard chanting while holding Turkish and Palestinian flags. A watermark on the top right corner of the video reads, “Muslim Port.”

The video is not recent, however. The video, which was originally posted on X by Muslim Port, shows a pro-Palestine rally in front of the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul in May 2021. A translation of the X video’s caption reveals the consulate as the rally’s location.

❝Mehmetçik Gazze’ye!…❞ An itibariyle İstanbul İsrail Konsolosluğu önü… pic.twitter.com/52b0O9t0Dn — Muslim Port (@muslimportcom) May 10, 2021

Israeli forces evicted Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem in May 2021, prompting wide-spread protests, according to the Middle East Monitor. The protests then spurred on raids of the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, which resulted in 100 Palestinians being injured, the outlet reported. After the evictions, a full-on military offensive on Gaza occurred.

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X video referenced in any credible news reports about the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, which began on Oct. 8. In addition, the video does not appear on the website for the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul. (RELATED: Video Claiming To Show Israeli Airstrike On Pickup Truck Predates Hamas Attack)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].