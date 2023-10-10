FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Hamas Militants Paragliding Into Israeli Sport Event

A video shared on social media purportedly shows Hamas terrorists parachuting into Israel during a sporting event.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video appears to be from Egypt and predates the current Gaza-Israeli conflict.

Fact Check:

Hamas stormed multiple areas of southern Israel and fired upon civilian attendees over the weekend, including the death of 260 people at a music concert near the border of Gaza, BBC reported. Throughout the invasion, it is estimated that 1,000 Israelis were killed in the attack and reports indicate civilians who were abducted are still being held hostage in Gaza, The Associated Press reported.

The Twitter post allegedly shows Hamas militants paragliding into a sporting center as part of a recent attack on Israel. The caption reads, “BREAKING: New footage of Hamas militants paragliding in to attack civilians in Israel.”

This video is miscaptioned. There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken recently in Israel. The same video was uploaded to TikTok in Sept. 27. The attack on Israel began on Oct. 7.

The video also appears to have been recorded in Egypt. Some of the people in the video are wearing shirts that say “El Nasr SC.” The El-Nasr Sporting Club is located in Egypt. Furthermore, Image of the sports club’s Facebook page shows images that match those of the posted video.

Hamas did use paragliders in their recent invasion of Israel. Video shows Hamas descending upon attendees of the music festival, as reported by The Independent. (RELATED: Hamas Official Falsely Claims Group Did Not Kill Civilians)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Joe Biden provided Israel with $8 billion in military aid after the recent attack.

Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].