FACT CHECK: No, The NFL Has Not Voted To Permanently Ban Kneeling During The National Anthem

A post shared on Facebook claims National Football League (NFL) coaches have unanimously voted to ban kneeling during the national anthem.

Verdict: False

The claim originates as satire. There is no evidence the NFL has voted to ban kneeling during the national anthem.

Fact Check:

A Facebook post claims the NFL has imposed a ban on kneeling during the national anthem. The post shares a collage of coaches including that of the Steelers and Cowboys.

“NFL Coaches Unanimously Vote to Ban Anthem Kneeling Permanently,” the post reads.

This claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about such a ban. (RELATED: Did Cowboys Coach Mike Mccarthy Suspend A Player For Kneeling During Anthem?)

The claim appears to stem from an article on a website called SpaceXMania. The article includes a “satire” tag above the headline. The site also has a disclaimer that reads, “Please note that the article under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.”



Check Your Fact has reached out to the NFL for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.