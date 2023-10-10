FACT CHECK: Video Of Worshippers Fleeing The Western Wall Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on Facebook purports to show Jewish worshippers fleeing the Western Wall on Oct. 7 amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Verdict: Misleading

The video originally stems from TikTok and was posted to the platform a week before the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

Fact Check:

Israel killed at least three Hezbollah militants Monday as a result of a cross-border raid, according to Reuters. Israel also said it lost one of its officers during the raid, the outlet reported.

“Jewish worshippers flee the Western Wall in al-Aqsa compound after sirens went off in occupied East Jerusalem,” the Facebook video shared by media outlet Middle East Eye purports. In the video, viewed over 1,000 times, a large crowd of worshippers can be seen leaving the area. Text overlay on the video claims it was filmed on Oct. 7.

The video was not filmed on Oct. 7, however. The clip originally stems from TikTok, where a date stamp shows it was posted to the platform a week before the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

Likewise, the clip is not featured in any credible news reports covering the recent Israel-Hamas conflict. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Jewish worshippers fled the Western Wall amid the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Although the clip was originally shared to TikTok a week ago, it also circulated on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. A date stamp shows the video was published on X on Oct. 7. (RELATED: Viral Posts Claiming Israel Destroyed Greek Orthodox Church Lack Evidence)

“#Watch | Dozens of Israeli settlers flee from the Western Wall in occupied Al-Quds after emergency sirens were activated,” the video’s caption reads. The caption also includes the hashtags, #Gaza, #OperationAlAqsaFlood, and #Palestine.

Check Your Fact has contacted Middle East Eye for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.