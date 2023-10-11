FACT CHECK: Viral X Post Falsely Claims Hamas Thanked Ukraine For UK Naval Drones

A viral post shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, claims Hamas purportedly thanked Ukraine for U.K. naval drones.

Hamas says it has no fear of US carrier group in Mediterranean and thanks Ukraine for UK naval drones pic.twitter.com/8Mv0VexTb1 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 9, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence supporting the claim. A photo included in the post originally stems from a November 2022 EurAsian Times article.

Fact Check:

Egypt warned Israel of potential violence from Hamas three days before the group carried out an attack, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee head and Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said, according to BBC News. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled the claim as false, the outlet reported.

“Hamas says it has no fear of US carrier group in Mediterranean and thanks Ukraine for UK naval drones,” the X post, viewed one million times, purports. The post includes an image of the drones.

The claim is false, however. The image of the drones included in the post originally stems from a November 2022 EurAsian Times article. At the time, the outlet reported Ukraine was creating the world’s first fleet of naval drones, with the project being funded by UNITED24. UNITED24 was launched by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to fund “various products required by [Ukraine’s] military and people.”

The drones, also known as tactical unscrewed surface boats (USVs), cost $250,0000 each, are 18 feet long, and are believed to be able to carry up to 400 pounds, according to the outlet. The article mentions nothing about Hamas, Israel, or Palestine. The article also does not reference the U.K. at all.

Likewise, Check Your Fact has not found any credible news reports suggesting Hamas thanked Ukraine for supplying them with drones. In addition, Zelenskyy also has not publicly commented on the claim. Furthermore, there are no credible news reports suggesting Hamas said it has no fear of a U.S. carrier group in the Mediterranean. (RELATED: Video Of Missile Strike Is From 2020, Not From A Recent Hamas Attack)

Check Your Fact has contacted Zelenskyy’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.