FACT CHECK: No, The Canadian Government Did Not Admit 74% Of Triple Vaccinated People Now Have VAIDS

A screenshot of an article shared on Facebook claims the Canadian government purportedly admitted that 74% of triple-vaccinated people now have Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from an Oct. 1 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) denied the claim’s validity in an email to Lead Stories.

Fact Check:

Canadian officials recently approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting the virus’s Omicron XBB.1.5 sub-variant, according to CBC News. Individuals ages five years and older can receive one dose of the updated vaccine, the outlet reported.

“Canadian Gov’t Admit 74% Of Triple Vaccinated Now Have VAIDS,” the screenshot shared via the Facebook post purports. The screenshot includes a photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and claims official data released by the Canadian government indicates the triple vaccinated have VAIDS.

The claim is false and stems from an Oct. 1 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did Megyn Kelly Say She Contracted VAIDS After Getting Vaccinated?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. In addition, Trudeau has not publicly addressed the claim.

PHAC denied the claim’s validity in an email to Lead Stories.

“With billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to individuals across the world, real-world data strongly suggest that COVID-19-vaccinated individuals are not immunocompromised following vaccination. The protective efficacy of these vaccines against severe COVID-19 is unequivocally known to be mediated by the activity of the immune system of the vaccinated individual,” the health agency told the outlet.

“To date, no reports of AIDS following COVID-19 vaccines have been submitted to PHAC,” they added.

Furthermore, VAIDS is not a real medical condition, according to Healthline. A search for VAIDS on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ‘s website does not return any credible results for the purported condition.

Check Your Fact contacted PHAC and Trudeau’s office and both declined to comment on record, with Trudeau’s office deferring to the Office of the Minister of Health.