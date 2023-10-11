FACT CHECK: Did Vladimir Putin Warn The U.S. Not To Interfere In The Israel-Palestine War?

A video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show Russian President Vladimir Putin warning the U.S. not to interfere in the Israel-Palestine War.

Verdict: False

Putin does not mention Israel or Palestine but rather discusses the threat of nuclear war in relation to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Putin blamed the recent Israel-Palestine War on failed U.S. policy in the Middle East Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Kremlin has been in touch with both sides and could get involved in the war, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, the outlet reported.

“#BreakingNews Putin: I am warning that #America should not interfere in #IsraelPalestineWar, if America does that we will openly help #Palestine,” the X post’s caption purports. Text overlay on the video claims Putin says the following: “America wants to Destroy israel. As we destroy ukraine In past. I am warning America. Russia will help palestine And america can do nothing.” The video, posted to the platform on Oct. 9, has been viewed over 400,000 times as of writing.

The claim is false, however. In a clip shared to YouTube by USA Today, Putin does not mention Israel or Palestine but rather discusses the threat of nuclear war in relation to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Regarding threats of nuclear war. Svetlana Gennedievna, you are right this threat is growing. There is nothing to hide here,” Putin said.

“Regarding the fact that under no circumstances will Russia strike first, if it does not strike first under any circumstances, then it will not strike second either, because the possibilities of a nuclear strike on our territory are very limited. However, our strategy is to consider nuclear weapons, and they are weapons of mass destruction, as a means of protection. It is all set up around the so-called retaliatory oncoming strike,” he added.

The video’s caption indicates Putin’s comments stem from a 2022 meeting with his Human Rights Council.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Putin made the purported remark about the Israel-Palestine War. In addition, the remark neither appears on the Kremlin’s website nor its verified X account. (RELATED: Video Of Iranian Lawmakers Chanting ‘Death To America’ Is Not Recent)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Kremlin for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.