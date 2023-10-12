FACT CHECK: Photo Of Azerbaijan Skyscrapers Lit With Israeli Flag Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows skyscrapers in Baku, Azerbaijan lit up with the Israeli flag in support of the country during its recent conflict with Hamas.

Verdict: False

The photo is not recent, but instead dates back to 2015 and was displayed after Israel’s participation in Baku’s 2015 European Games.

Fact Check:

Israel’s military announced on Tuesday that it regained control of the south and the border with the Gaza Strip after a deadly surprise attack from militant group Hamas last Saturday, according to PBS. Eleven U.S. citizens have been confirmed dead so far during the conflict with an unknown number still missing, CNN reported.

A picture appears to show three towers with screens showing the Israeli flag. “Baku, Azerbaijan stands with Israel,” the post reads.

This photo is miscaptioned, however. It was shared on Facebook in June 2015. “Israeli Flag displayed on Flame Towers in #Baku honoring participation of Team Israel at European Games in #Azerbaijan,” the caption reads. It was also posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with a similar caption.

A YouTube video showing all of the European flags displayed on the towers was uploaded June 28, 2015. The Israeli flag can be seen around the 3:56 timestamp. “Video taken live on June 18th during 1st ever European Games in Baku, AZE,” the description reads, in part.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan recently shared a message on X condemning violence against civilians caught in the Israel-Hamas conflict. “We express condolences for tragic loss of lives among many civilians both in Israel and Gaza Strip,” it reads, in part, “We call for an urgent de-escalation of the situation.” (RELATED: Video Of Missile Strike Is From 2020, Not From A Recent Hamas Attack)

We condemn violence against civilians in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone. We express condolences for tragic loss of lives among many civilians both in Israel and Gaza Strip. We call for an urgent de-escalation of the situation. — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 7, 2023

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the Flame Towers for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.



Note: Check Your Fact is working to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].