FACT CHECK: Video Of Child Grieving For His Sisters Predate Israel-Hamas Conflict

A viral video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show a child grieving the loss of his sisters in Gaza.

A little boy in #Gaza grieving for his sisters sees no distinction between an #Israeli soldier and a Western journalist spewing #Zionist propaganda. One murders with a rifle, while the other murders with a pen. #FreeGaza #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/ZAKUl14umW — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@TalibanPRD__) October 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The video, which was published on YouTube in October 2014, shows a child grieving the loss of his sisters in Aleppo, Syria.

Medics in Gaza claim Israel is purportedly targeting ambulances and healthcare facilities with airstrikes, according to Al Jazeera. The Palestine Red Crescent Society labeled Israel’s purported actions as a “war crime,” the outlet reported.

“A little boy in #Gaza grieving for his sisters sees no distinction between an #Israeli soldier and a Western journalist spewing #Zionist propaganda. One murders with a rifle, while the other murders with a pen. #FreeGaza #FreePalestine,” the X post, viewed over 200,000 times, purports. The post includes a video of a child crying because his sisters have died.

The video does not show a child in Gaza and is not linked to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. A reply to the viral X post links to an October 2014 YouTube video, which shows the child grieving the loss of his sisters in Aleppo, Syria. The reply to the viral X post also indicates the child was a victim of bombings that occurred under Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

A translation of the video’s title reads, “A Syrian child ((my sisters died)) Oh, but it hurts the heart.”

Likewise, the video does not appear in any credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. In addition, the video neither appears on the Israeli nor the Palestinian Police Department’s respective websites. (RELATED: No Evidence Of Saudi Arabia Saying Normalization Talks With Israel Are Over)

Check Your Fact has contacted both the Israeli and Palestinian police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.