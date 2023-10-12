FACT CHECK: Video Claiming To Show Hamas Militant Flying Into Power Line Is Not From Recent Fighting

A video shared on X claims to show a Hamas militant flying into a power line.

Unsuccessful landing of a Hamas paraglider straight on a power line in Israel. pic.twitter.com/qfSoiqT9lQ — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The video predates the Hamas attack.

Fact Check:

Israel has called for a “complete siege” on Gaza following a surprise attack from Hamas on Oct. 7, according to CNN. Israel has cut off food, water, electricity, and fuel to Gaza until hostages being held by Hamas are freed, the outlet reported.

The video purportedly shows a Hamas militant on a paraglider flying into a power line. The video’s caption reads, “Unsuccessful landing of a Hamas paraglider straight on a power line in Israel.” (RELATED: Video Of Missile Strike Is From 2020, Not From A Recent Hamas Attack)

However, the video predates the terrorist attack conducted by Hamas. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video has been circulating online a few days before the attack. One account, 1000 Ways to Die, posted the video on X Oct. 2, five days before the Oct. 7 attack.

Check Your Fact could not determine the origin of the video. A reverse image search did not yield any results for any other videos before then. Hamas also used motorized paraglides to attack Israel in its Oct. 7 invasion, which echoed the 1987 “Night of Gliders,” in which Palestinian militants crossed the northern border, according to the Washington Post.