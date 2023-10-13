FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Order The FBI To Visit The Homes Of Thousands Of Trump Supporters?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows President Joe Biden ordered the FBI to visit 100,000 homes of President Donald Trump supporters.

Breaking: Biden has ordered the FBI to make unannounced home visits to Trump supporters nationwide Over 100,000 such “knock and talk” visits have occurred. The FBI agents say “You haven’t done anything wrong yet, we just want to talk…” Is this a form of voter intimidation? — Retro Coast (@RetroCoast) September 30, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that order was made.

Fact Check:

Trump appeared in court recently in New York for a trail for a $250 million business fraud case, CNBC News reported. Trump has received a gag order from the Judge for criticizing the judge’s law clerk.

The Twitter post purports that Biden ordered the FBI to make unannounced visits to supporters of Trump. The post questioned if this was part of a voter intimidation tactic.

The post reads, “Breaking: Biden has ordered the FBI to make unannounced home visits to Trump supporters nationwide Over 100,000 such “knock and talk” visits have occurred. The FBI agents say “You haven’t done anything wrong yet, we just want to talk…” Is this a form of voter intimidation?”

Check Your Fact could not find any credible news report that suggests 100,000 homes of Trump supporters were visited by the FBI. No such order has been released or leaked from the FBI or White House.

The FBI has been ordered to investigate Catholic churches and used undercover agents in the investigations, according to National Review. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan released documents that showed the FBI used at least one undercover agent to infiltrate Catholic Churches.

The reports claims, “The documents reveal that the FBI also expressed an interest in “leverag[ing] existing sources and/or initiat[ing] Type 5 Assessments to develop new sources with the placement and access” to report on suspicious activity.”

The FBI also arrested a pro-life activist and Catholic Mark Houck in Pennsylvania, New York Post reported. Houck’s wife said in a statement, “SWAT team of about 25 came to my house with about 15 vehicles and started pounding on our door.” (RELATED: House Judiciary Committee Democrats Post About Impeachment Witness Lacks Context)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that an image showed a pregnancy military uniform for Ukrainian soldiers.