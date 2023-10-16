FACT CHECK: Photo Of Benjamin Netanyahu Sending His Son Off To Serve Predates The Current Conflict In Gaza

A post shared on social media purportedly shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying goodbye to his son, who has enlisted to fight in the current Hamas-Israel conflict.

⚡️The son of Israeli Prime Minister Avner Netanyahu has mobilized and will now fight against Hamas pic.twitter.com/oSp1CE1qY7 — Eva 🇨🇿❤️🇺🇦❤️🇮🇱 (@Eva_CZ1) October 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. This photo was taken in 2014.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post purports Netanyahu’s son has recently enlisted in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) to fight in the recent conflict with Hamas. The caption reads, “The son of Israeli Prime Minister Avner Netanyahu has mobilized and will now fight against Hamas.”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this photo was taken recently. The image appears to date back to 2014, when Netanyahu’s son Avner went to serve in the IDF. The Jerusalem Post published the photo at the time and reported that Avner had begun his three-year mandatory military service.

Israel requires all Jewish, Druze and Circassian citizens over the age of 18 to serve in the military. Male service members are expected to serve a minimum of 32 months. (RELATED: House Judiciary Committee Democrats Post About Impeachment Witness Lacks Context)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online about the current Hamas-Israel conflict. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that a video shows children in Palestine before the conflict occurred.

