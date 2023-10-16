FACT CHECK: No, Viral X Video Does Not Show Egyptians Crossing Into Palestine

A viral video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show Egyptians crossing the desert into Palestine to carry water, food, and supplies for the people of Gaza.

The video originally stems from TikTok and appears to have been filmed on the Egypt-Libya border near Matrouh, according to a translation of its caption.

Egypt accused Israel of not cooperating with the delivery of aid into Gaza Monday, according to Reuters. Egypt’s Rafah crossing is reportedly “inoperable” due to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Cairo said, according to the outlet.

“Egyptians cross the desert into Palestine to carry water, food and supplies for the people of Gaza. These kind-hearted Egyptians are doing this despite Israeli threats and earlier bombings of the Gaza-Egypt border crossing that killed several people,” the X video’s caption purports. In the video, a large crowd of people can be seen carrying white luggage bags on their backs. The video has garnered over one million views as of writing.

The video does not show Egyptians crossing the desert into Palestine, however. The video originally stems from TikTok and was shared on the platform back in August. In addition, a translation of the video’s caption indicates it appears to have been filmed on the Egypt-Libya border near Matrouh. A keyword search reveals Matrouh is a city in Egypt.

Likewise, the TikTok clips bears similarity to a YouTube video showing a crowd of people carrying white luggage bags on their backs. A translation of that video’s caption reveals the crowd is smuggling goods into Libya.

Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Egyptians have crossed the desert into Palestine with supplies intended for the people of Gaza. (RELATED: Post Showing Egyptian Aid To Gaza Is From 2014)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Palestinian Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.