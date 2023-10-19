FACT CHECK: Russian-Ukrainian War Still Going On, Despite Claims

A post shared on X claims that the Russian-Ukrainian war has stopped.

The war in Ukraine is over all of a sudden. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 16, 2023

Verdict: False

The Russian-Ukrainian war is still going on. Russia also launched an offensive against Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that the Russian-Ukrainian war has stopped. One user wrote, “The war in Ukraine is over all of a sudden.”

This claim is false. The war continues, with Russia launching an offensive in eastern Ukraine, according to The New York Times. The offensive, which was described as the largest since Russia’s winter offensive earlier this year, has largely failed to make big gains, the outlet reported.

Ukraine also launched U.S.-provided cruise missiles against two Russian airfields in Luhansk and Berdyansk, according to ABC News. Ukraine claimed that the strikes destroyed several Russian helicopters, which one Russian military blogger called the biggest loss for Russian aviation since the war began, the outlet reported.

6x Ukrainian MGM-140 ATACMS salvo pic.twitter.com/zl9ID1QGxq — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 18, 2023

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a think tank that tracks the conflict, continues to write campaign assessments. If the war had stopped, the ISW would not be writing campaign assessments of the war. (RELATED: Hamas Official Falsely Claims Group Did Not Kill Any Civilians)

“Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, near Avdiivka, southwest of Donetsk City, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast, and advanced in certain areas of the front,” the ISW wrote in its Oct. 17 update.

Check Your Fact also conducted an internet search and found news outlets continuing to report on the war, such as a CNN report on Ukrainian special forces and Ukraine accusing Russia of killing several civilians in strikes.