FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Declare A Federal Emergency In October 2023?

A viral video shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden purportedly declared a federal emergency in October 2023.

Verdict: False

The video was originally posted to YouTube in July 2023 by Patrick Humphrey, who is known for sharing misinformation online, according to Poynter. There is no evidence Biden declared a federal emergency in October 2023.

Fact Check:

Biden is set to address the nation during prime time on Thursday from the Oval Office, according to The Associated Press. During the address, Biden will ask for additional aid for Israel and Ukraine amid ongoing wars in the two countries, the outlet reported.

“BIDEN declares FEDERAL EMERGENCY NAT. GUARD DEPLOYED –IT’S TOO LATE TO LEAVE!– Patrick Humphrey,” the Facebook video’s caption purports. The video has garnered over 1,000 comments at the time of writing.

The claim that Biden declared a federal emergency in October 2023 is false, however. Check Your Fact ran a keyword search using the name “Patrick Humphrey,” which appears in the Facebook video’s caption. According to Poynter, Humphrey is known for sharing misinformation online via his YouTube channel. Humphrey often makes videos about real events but sensationalizes them and omits relevant context, also according to the outlet. In the past, claims appearing in Humphrey’s videos have been debunked by Politifact, which was acquired by Poynter in 2018.

A review of Humphrey’s YouTube channel shows the video about Biden declaring a federal emergency was originally published on the platform back in July 2023. The video’s caption claims Biden declared a federal emergency in Vermont and New England.

Biden did approve an emergency declaration for Vermont ordering federal assistance for the state following flooding that occurred on Jul. 9, 2023.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Biden had declared a federal emergency in October 2023. The claim is neither repeated on the White House’s website nor its verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Video Of President Biden Arriving In Israel Predates Current Conflict)

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.