FACT CHECK: Video Uses Clips From Before Isreal-Hamas Conflict, Not Muslims Going To Fight Israelis

A video shared on social media purportedly shows Egyptian Bedouin Muslims traveling to Gaza to fight the Israelis.

🚨 Egypt🇪🇬 Palestine🇵🇸 Israel🇮🇱 Egyptian Bedouin Muslims their cars to the border with Gaza demanding that the borders be opened for Palestinians to participate in the Battle of Defla and the Al-Aqsa flood jihad against the Zionists. pic.twitter.com/XFE4cUVWX5 — Izlamic Terrorist (@raviagrawal3) October 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The videos are not recent and do not relate to the Gaza Strip.

Fact Check:

Hezbollah has destroyed Israeli security cameras that are along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, The Associated Press reported. Hezbollah shared videos of their military snipers shooting the surveillance cameras.

The Twitter post claims that videos show the movement of Bedouins traveling to Israel to fight against Israel. The caption reads, “Egyptian Bedouin Muslims their cars to the border with Gaza demanding that the borders be opened for Palestinians to participate in the Battle of Defla and the Al-Aqsa flood jihad against the Zionists.”

This caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video in the post is recent or related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The video uses footage from two clips that are not related to the Hamas-Israel conflict.

One video used in the post shows trucks traveling through the desert. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search that revealed the video was posted in Jan. 2022. The video appears to show a traditional camel race Egypt’s Sinai desert, images of which can be seen in an article from Vice.

The second video also predates the current conflict in Gaza. The video was posted on social media in Aug. 2021. (RELATED: X Video Shows High-Rise Buildings Being Demolished In China, Is not Linked To Israel-Hamas War)

This is not the first piece of misinformation surrounding the Israeli-Hamas conflict that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Qatar threatened to stop gas supplies to the world if the bombing in Gaza does not stop.

Note: Check Your Fact is worki ng to debunk false and misleading claims from the recent event. Please send tips to [email protected].