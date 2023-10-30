FACT CHECK: No, Joe Biden Was Not Impeached In October 2023

A video shared on Instagram allegedly shows members of Congress voting to impeach President Joe Biden.

Verdict: False

The video, which was taken in June, shows a vote to pass along articles of impeachment to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees. Biden has not yet been impeached as of October 2023.

Following a 3-week speaker race, Republicans are turning their attention to the impeachment inquiry into Biden, according to CNN. The inquiry demands that Biden provide evidence that a 200,000 payment from his brother James was loan repayment as claimed, HuffPost reported.

An Instagram video claims Biden has already faced impeachment. The video shows a vote being taken on the house floor with text overlaid showing “Yea” in the majority.

“BREAKING – Biden has been impeached in congress today. No word in mainstream. Mountains of evidence being sent over to congress,” reads text overlaid on the video.

The video is not recent, however, but instead was taken in June 2023. Taken by C-SPAN, its description says that the House of Representatives voted 219-208 to re-refer articles of impeachment against Biden to Judiciary and Homeland Security committees. This does not mean Biden was impeached yet, however. The impeachment inquiry began in September and is still ongoing, according to Washington Examiner.

There are no credible news reports about Biden being impeached. (RELATED: Photo Of The Bidens On The Beach Shared Via Instagram Post Is From August 2023)



Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.