FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show U.S. Troops Arriving In Israel?

A video shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as X, claims to show U.S. troops arriving in Israel.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸🇮🇱 Hundreds of US soldiers landed in Israel – Israeli resources ▪️They also report that France is sending the Tonnerre helicopter carrier, capable of carrying dozens of helicopters and hundreds of marine soldiers, to Israel. ▪️Britain, Germany and Australia are… pic.twitter.com/nulmFUiYkT — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 26, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is from Romania and was taken in 2022. It is not related to the current events going on in the Middle East.

Fact Check:

The U.S. struck two Iranian-linked militias’ facilities in Syria Oct. 26, as U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have come under rocket and drone attacks in the past week, according to CNN. The U.S. said it was deploying or has deployed at least 900 troops to the Middle East, the outlet reported.

The video claims to show U.S. troops arriving in Israel. The video’s caption partially reads,” Hundreds of US soldiers landed in Israel – Israeli resources.” (RELATED: No, TikTok Video Does Not Show Palestinian Children Searching Rubble For Food After Israeli Airstrikes)

This claim, however, is false. The video shows U.S. troops from the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division arriving in Romania in June 2022. The video’s caption reads, “101st Airborne Division Arrive in Romania.”

“101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers arrive in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania, June 28, 2022. The 101st units are supporting V Corps’ mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure their Nation’s Allies and deter further Russian aggression,” reads the video description.

Social media has been flooded with old videos, video game clips and other misleading and false information about the Israeli-Hamas conflict, according to NPR. Check Your Fact has debunked numerous claims about the Israeli-Hamas conflict.