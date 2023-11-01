FACT CHECK: Video Of Protestors Allegedly Setting Police Officer On Fire Predates Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, purports to show a police officer allegedly being set on fire at a recent pro-Palestine protest in London.

Verdict: False

The video predates the current Israel-Hamas conflict and allegedly shows an officer being set on fire in Mexico in 2020, according to NECN. A spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police Department denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Around 70,000 people protested in London and other parts of the U.K. Saturday in support of Palestine, according to BBC News. Nine arrests occurred in relation to the protests, the outlet reported.

“Peaceful Palestine supporters set Policer [sic] officer on fire in London. They also chanted ‘Kill All Jews’ and ‘We want Sharia Law in England,'” the video’s caption purports. In the video, a protestor appears to set fire to a police officer sitting on a motorcycle. The video has garnered 27,000 views as of writing.

The video is not linked to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. The video, which originally stems from NECN, shows a Mexican police officer allegedly being set on fire during a June 2020 protest in Jalisco. The protest, which was focused on police brutality, occurred as a result of the death of Giovanni Lopez, according to the same video. Two police vehicles were also allegedly set on fire during the protest.

In addition, the incident involving the officer was referenced in a June 2020 article from The Guardian. As per the article, a protestor allegedly “poured a flammable liquid” on the officer’s back, setting him on fire. Likewise, the article referenced Lopez’s death, stating he was purportedly detained by the police and beaten to death for not wearing a face mask. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Palestinian Hospital Being Hit By Bombs)

Furthermore, Check Your Fact has found no credible news reports suggesting a police officer was allegedly set on fire during a recent pro-Palestine protest in London. The London Metropolitan Police Department also has not publicly commented on the claim.

A spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police Department denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“They are not Met officers,” the spokesperson said of the officers featured in the viral X video.

Check Your Fact has also contacted the Policia Federal de Mexico for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.