FACT CHECK: Spirit Halloween 9/11-Themed Costume Is Satirical, Not Genuine

A video shared on TikTok allegedly shows a Spirit Halloween family costume titled “Never Forget” with two adults dressed as the Twin Towers and a child as an airplane.

Verdict: False

This is not a real Spirit Halloween costume. The video was posted by a satirical account.

Fact Check:

A New York man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a 6-year-old’s head over Halloween candy, according to ABC News. The boy left a bag of candy at the wrong house and had the gun pulled on him after he returned for it, New York Post reported.

A TikTok user named Matt Shaver posted a video allegedly showing a Halloween costume based off the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. A Spirit Halloween store banner can be seen behind Shaver as he walks in the parking lot with the alleged costume.

“Okay, so I just left Spirit Halloween, and can somebody tell me why I was able to buy this costume?” Shaver says. “Is that the Twin Towers? And the plane? You gotta be kidding me!” The video’s description reads, “TikTok took this down so I’m posting it again… #halloween #neverforget #911 #parody.”

Despite the “parody” hashtag, some people in the video’s comments believed the costume to be genuine, saying, “That’s real?!?!” and “the way my jaw DROPPED.” (RELATED: Did An Off-Duty Pentagon Cop Give Fentanyl To Children During Halloween?)



No such Spirit Halloween costume exists, however. The TikTok user’s bio reads, “Comedy, jokes, & satire.” Furthermore, a search on Spirit Halloween’s website reveals no results for a “Never Forget” family costume. Shaver confirmed in the comment section, “y’all it’s a joke.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to Spirit Halloween and Shaver for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.