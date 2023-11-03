FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Hamas Terrorist Shot By IDF

A video shared on X claims to show a Hamas terrorist shot by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Shot on the head. It looks like just another Palestinian Hamas terrorist went to jannat to meet 72 virgins.#Hamas crying out of #CeasefireForGaza pic.twitter.com/8UCWOWGeKs — Kanwaljit Arora (@mekarora) October 31, 2023

Verdict: False

The video has been circulating for years and likely shows an Iraqi fighter, not a Hamas terrorist.

Fact Check:

Israel has continued its ground offensive into Gaza, with Israeli aircraft and vessels assisting troops in fighting Hamas, a terrorist organization, according to i24 News. The IDF claimed to have hit dozens of Hamas targets, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video, claiming it shows a Hamas terrorist being shot. The video’s caption reads, “Shot on the head. It looks like just another Palestinian Hamas terrorist went to jannat to meet 72 virgins.#Hamas crying out of #CeasefireForGaza.”

This video, however, has been circulating well before the current fighting in Gaza. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was uploaded to YouTube in Sept. 2016 with the title “Iraq War headshot.” The video was embedded in an American Military News article that said it was an Iraqi soldier being shot by an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist in 2014.

Turkish outlets reported on the video in 2014, stating that the footage was taken in Fallujah, according to India Today, which also fact-checked the claim. The outlets reported that the man shot in the video was an Iraqi Army lieutenant. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Palestinian Hospital Being Hit By Bombs)

The military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has released footage of them ambushing and destroying Israeli armored vehicles, which was shared on X by Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi.

Hamas military wing publish scenes showing its members blowing up several Israeli tanks and vehicles south Zaitoun Neighborhood, Gaza city. pic.twitter.com/j2kslyqSv1 — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) November 1, 2023

“Hamas military wing publish scenes showing its members blowing up several Israeli tanks and vehicles south Zaitoun Neighborhood, Gaza city,” Tirawi tweeted.