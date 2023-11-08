FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims Several IDF Troops Died In Blast

A post shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, claims that several Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops died in a blast when an anti-tank missile hit their vehicle.

An IDF truck carrying soldiers was targeted by Hezbollah ATGM, killing israeli soldiers on board. pic.twitter.com/UniaGz8tH8 — Angelo Giuliano (@Angelo4justice3) November 5, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

A single civilian died, according to the IDF and the original video source.

Fact Check:

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, said Nov. 3 that the armed group would not fully expand into the war against Israel, according to The New York Times. Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire on the Israeli/Lebanese border, with both sides taking casualties, the outlet reported.

A video shared on social media claims that an IDF truck carrying troops was hit by a Hezbollah anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), killing the troops in the vehicle. One social media user wrote, “An IDF truck carrying soldiers was targeted by Hezbollah ATGM, killing israeli soldiers on board.”

This claim, however, is misleading. The original source of the video, a Telegram channel, said that a civilian was killed during the attack. It said that six soldiers and two civilians had been killed “so far,” which is likely the source of the multiple casualties claim.

“The firing of the Net towards the Yaftach settlement, by Hezbollah A civilian employee of the IDF was killed by the shooting and others were injured 6 soldiers and two civilians have been killed so far at the border,” reads the description of the video.

The IDF also said that a single civilian was killed, according to Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian. (RELATED: X Post Misleads On Mutiny In Israeli Air Force)

An Israeli civilian was killed in the Hezbollah anti-tank guided missile attack near Yiftah earlier today, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee says. — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 5, 2023