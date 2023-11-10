FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Hamas Forcibly Conscripting A Man To Fight Israel

A video shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, claims to show members of the Hamas terror group forcibly conscripting a man to fight Israel.

🚨WATCH: Hamas has lost so many fighters in their failing war against Israel

That they are now breaking in to civilian homes in the middle of the night forcing them to join the Al-Qassam Brigades 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/KzFWv2uBwA — Hearts of Israel (@HeartsForIsrael) November 6, 2023

Verdict: False

‘The video was shared four days before the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. The video was also likely taken in Yemen.

Fact Check:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they killed a top weapons manufacturer of Hamas, according to Fox News. Moshen Abu Zina was the head of Hamas’ Weapons and Industries, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show Hamas forcing people to join the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. One caption reads, “WATCH:Hamas has lost so many fighters in their failing war against Israel That they are now breaking in to civilian homes in the middle of the night forcing them to join the Al-Qassam Brigades.”

This claim, however, is false. The video was shared on X by Sameer Alnmari, a Yemeni journalist, on Oct. 3, four days before the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. (RELATED: X Post Makes False Claim About UN, Trucks Entering Gaza Strip)

فيديوهان صادمان من اليمن، تحذير قد تحتوي المشاهدة على أذى نفسي: الأول: من مدينة المكلا حضرموت حيث اقتحمت قوات أمنية محلية مدعومة من الإمارات منازل مواطنين اتهمتهم بالتقطع وعدم التجاوب مع السلطات، زوجة المتهم قامت بتصوير لحظة المداهمة وترويع الأطفال. pic.twitter.com/EICczHTPi9 — سمير النمري Sameer Alnamri (@sameer_alnamri) October 3, 2023

“Two shocking videos from Yemen, warning that viewing may contain psychological harm: The first: From the city of Mukalla, Hadhramaut, where local security forces supported by the UAE stormed the homes of citizens, accusing them of being disruptive and not responding to the authorities. The accused’s wife filmed the moment of the raid and terrorizing the children,” Alnmari tweeted.

India Today Fact Check, which also debunked the claim, reported that other news outlets stated that security forces in the city of Mukalla, supported by the United Arab Emirates, started to arrest individuals who had been subjected to judicial rulings.