FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Hamas Killing Israeli Troops

A video shared on X claims to show Hamas killing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops.

Israeli elite commandos were taken down by Hamas’ guerilla fightrs with just a single rocket. Reportedly, there are hundreds of israeli soldiers dead in multiple attacks in #Gaza#فلسطين_تنتصر#Hamas #FreePalestineNow #TelAviv #GazaHolocaust https://t.co/Sd1KJqidhW — Bakhtawar khan🇧🇫 (@Bakhtt_PTI) November 8, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is from 2016 and was taken in Syria, not Gaza.

Fact Check:

Israel has continued its ground offensive into Gaza, with thousands of civilians fleeing the northern Gaza Strip, according to Reuters.

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show a Hamas missile attack on Israeli troops. The video’s caption reads, “Israeli elite commandos were taken down by Hamas’ guerilla fightrs with just a single rocket. Reportedly, there are hundreds of israeli soldiers dead in multiple attacks in #Gaza…”

However, the video does not show a Hamas attack on the IDF. The video was shared on Facebook in August 2016. The video notes that it shows forces loyal to Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad being attacked by two guided missiles in Aleppo.

“Eyewitness #Aleppo|| Two groups of Assad forces were targeted in the vicinity of the Air College with two guided missiles,” the caption reads. Al Jazeera also reported on the missile strike. (RELATED: X Post Makes False Claim About UN, Trucks Entering Gaza Strip)

“The Fatah Halab Operations Room of the armed opposition said that it killed two groups of Syrian regime members while they were trying to storm the Air Technical College, and that it destroyed a tank with an anti-armor missile in the same axis, noting that militias loyal to the regime launched a violent attack on opposition positions in Ramousah,” the outlet reported.

The IDF has acknowledged the death of 35 troops killed in its offensive on Gaza, according to the Times of Israel. The viral video’s claim was also debunked by India Today.