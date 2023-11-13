FACT CHECK: No, Letitia James Did Not Call Joe Biden An ‘Illegitimate President’

A viral video shared on Facebook claims New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James purportedly called President Joe Biden an “illegitimate president.”

Verdict: False

The claim is false. James’ comments stem from a 2018 video and are in reference to former President Donald Trump, not Biden.

Fact Check:

James reportedly began laughing while Trump testified during his $250 million civil fraud trial on Monday, according to Newsweek. The New York Democratic Attorney General has accused Trump of overvaluing his assets and inflating his wealth by $2.2 billion, Reuters reported.

“I am not afraid to challenge this illegitimate president. He puts profits over people, dividing us in ways we haven’t seen in generations,” James says in the video. Following her statement are multiple clips showing Biden. The video has garnered over 3,000 likes as of writing.

James’s statement is not directed at Biden, however. Her comments stem from a 2018 video posted on X, the platform previously called Twitter, by news and media company Now This and are in reference to Trump. James was campaigning for the role of New York Attorney General at the time the video was shared.

“Letitia James has won the Democratic primary for NY attorney general. If elected in November, she’ll be the first Black attorney general in NY history. She has promised to reform NY’s criminal justice system and to investigate and prosecute Trump’s family businesses,” the video’s caption reads.

Letitia James has won the Democratic primary for NY attorney general. If elected in November, she’ll be the first Black attorney general in NY history. She has promised to reform NY’s criminal justice system and to investigate and prosecute Trump’s family businesses. pic.twitter.com/M8UMHJQuIN — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 14, 2018

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no recent credible news reports suggesting James has ever referred to Biden as an “illegitimate president.” In addition, the claim is neither referenced on the White House’s website nor its verified social media accounts. Biden also has not publicly commented on the claim via his personal or government X accounts. (RELATED: Did Mike Johnson Say Women Have A ‘Duty To Birth At Least One Able-Bodied Worker’?)

Furthermore, James has not addressed the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted James’s office and the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.