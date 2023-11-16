FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Falsely Claims Hamas Destroyed 12 Israeli Military Vehicles In One Day

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims Hamas purportedly destroyed 12 Israeli military vehicles, including tanks, in a single day.

Verdict: False

The video, which was originally shared on YouTube in January 2013, shows tanks being targeted by a missile in Daraya, Syria.

Palestinians are digging a mass grave around Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which Israel has encircled and targeted with snipers and drones, according to Reuters. Israeli forces claim the hospital sits atop an underground headquarters run by Hamas, the outlet reported.

The X video, viewed over 70,000 times, claims Hamas purportedly destroyed 12 Israeli military vehicles, including tanks, in a single day. The tanks can be seen catching on fire in the video.

The video is not linked to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. The video, which was originally shared on YouTube in January 2013, shows tanks being targeted by a missile in Daraya, Syria. “A slow-motion video shows the moment the tank was targeted by a missile by the Al-Miqdad bin Amr Brigade in Daraya,” a translation of the post’s caption reads.

In addition, the video was published on Military.com at the time, and the outlet indicates the video shows the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) tank being “engaged by FSA [or Free Syrian Army] fighters.” Syrian troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad fought off Syrian rebels trying to overthrow al-Assad in Daraya in 2013, according to the Times of Israel. (RELATED: Has Israel Said It Has Only Killed 60 Hamas Operatives?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X video referenced in any credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. Furthermore, the claim is neither repeated on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) website nor on its verified social media accounts.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense has not publicly commented on the claim, either.

Check Your Fact has contacted the IDF and the Syrian Ministry of Defense for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.