FACT CHECK: Video Shows Mentally Ill Man Being Arrested, Not Saudi Imam Calling For War With Israel

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Saudi imam who called for war with Israel.

Verdict: False

The person in the video is allegedly mentally ill. It is also from 2018.

Fact Check:

Saudi Arabia recently hosted an Arab-Islamic Summit about Israel’s war with Hamas, according to Al-Jazeera. The Summit declared that Israel’s war was not justified and that the war should end, the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming to show a video of a man being removed from a mosque after preaching against Israel.

“BREAKING: The Saudis arrested an Imam who called for a war with Israel. The bootlicking Saudi Arabia and Jordan corrupt leaders are now protecting and helping Israel more than the US itself,” reads one Facebook video’s caption.

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from 2018. It was posted to Facebook in March 2018 with the caption claiming it shows an imam arrested for preaching against Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“It happened on yesterday in Saudia when delivering the Jumma sermon, the Imam criticized the new policies of crown prince,” the video caption partially reads. (RELATED: X Post Makes False Claim About UN, Trucks Entering Gaza Strip)

Al-Riyadh, a Saudi outlet, reported that the man in the video was mentally ill and that he was removed from the mosque and returned to his family. The outlet reported that a spokesperson for the Medina Police said the man was “handed over to his family to complete his treatment and care.”

“It has become clear that the incident occurred in one of the mosques in Yanbu. It also turned out that The one who took the pulpit – a citizen in his seventies – suffers from psychological disorders, has a medical record in a specialized hospital, and his condition requires continuous follow-up, and he was handed over to his family to complete his treatment and care,” the spokesperson said.