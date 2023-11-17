FACT CHECK: Claims Of Serial Killer In Cincinnati Are Unfounded

A post shared on Facebook claims there is a serial killer at large in Cincinnati, Ohio, who has killed and dismembered seven women.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati Police Department told Check Your Fact that there has only been one dismembered victim.

Fact Check:

A Delaware jury has began deliberations in the case of a serial killer who allegedly murdered six people in 2021 in Delaware and Pennsylvania, according to AP News. Keith Gibson, 41, is facing murder charges for killing his mother and a Philadelphia doughnut shop manager as well as shooting two people in the head at a store, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims there is a serial killer in Cincinnati who is targeting women. The post shares this information in text format.

“Females please be safe and keep something on you and walk in groups. There is a serial killer in Cincinnati. 3 women’s body has already been found chopped up,” the post reads. A person in the comments claims, without evidence, that there were actually seven victims. The bottom of the post reads, “Edit. There has been 7* Please share. Get the word out.”

The post is false. There is no evidence of a serial killer. A woman’s body was found dismembered in a Cincinnati neighborhood on Nov. 5, according to local news outlet WCPO. There are no credible news reports about other victims being discovered, however. (RELATED: Is A Serial Killer Targeting Women In Port St. Lucie, Florida?)



“This is completely FALSE, there is only one dismembered body found, which was located on Sunday November 5,” a spokesperson for the Cincinnati Police Department said in an email to Check Your Fact. The spokesperson added that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone who has information should call 513-352-3040.