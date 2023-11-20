FACT CHECK: Facebook Video Does Not Show Israeli Army Storming Al-Shifa Hospital

A video shared on Facebook purports to show the Israeli army storming Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Verdict: False

The video is not linked to the current Israel-Hamas conflict and shows a 2013 shooting at the Rabaa Hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

Fact Check:

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus showed weapons appearing to belong to Hamas inside the Al-Shifa Hospital in a recent video shared on X, according to The Hill. In addition to the weapons, Conricus said a laptop used by Hamas to store intelligence has purportedly been found, the outlet reported.

The X video purports to show the Israeli army storming the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. “BREAKING: The invading Israeli army storms the internal medicine and kidney building at Al-Shifa Medical Hospital in #Gaza, medical sources have told Al Jazeera,” the post’s caption reads in part.

The claim is false, however. The video is not linked to the current Israel-Hamas conflict and shows a 2013 shooting at the Rabaa Hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

“Heavy shooting at detainees at Rabaa Hospital on the day of the massacre,” a translation of the video’s caption reads. The video was shared on YouTube by the Egyptian news outlet Rassd News Network (RNN).

The Rabaa Hospital shooting, also referred to as the Rabaa Massacre, followed the removal of Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, according to Al Jazeera. The removal was orchestrated by military leader and current president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and prompted weeks of protests, the outlet indicated. (RELATED: No, This Photo Does Not Show American Soldiers Praying Before Being Deployed To Israel)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not include the video referenced in any recent credible news reports about the Israel-Hamas conflict. In addition, the IDF has not shared the video via its website or verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted the IDF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.