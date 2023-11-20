FACT CHECK: Video Purporting To Show Fight Between Arab Men And Israeli Girls Is Staged

A video shared on Facebook purports to show a recent fight between Arab men and Israeli girls in Paris on a Metro Underpass.

Verdict: False

The video is staged and originally stems from an Instagram post shared by the French stunt school, Campus Univers Cascades. A spokesperson for Campus Univers Cascades confirmed the video showed its students performing a stunt in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video purports to show a recent fight between Arab men and Israeli girls in Paris on a Metro Underpass. “A bunch of Migrants were doing what they do best … Taharrush (roughly translates to mass molestation of women)… Unfortunately for these migrants, these 3 women were all serving French para-military personnel,” the video’s caption reads in part. A similar iteration of the video shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims the men are Arab, and the girls are Israeli.

The claim is false, however. The video is staged and originally stems from an Instagram post shared by the French stunt school, Campus Univers Cascades. The Nov. 2 “street fight” video includes the hashtags “#stuntteam,” “#stuntlife,” and “#choreography,” which indicate it does not show a real fight. Likewise, Check Your Fact reviewed the stunt school’s Instagram profile and found a variety of videos showing students learning fight choreography.

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating a fight had recently taken place in Paris on the Metro Underpass. Likewise, the Police Nationale, or the French National Police, have not publicly commented on the claim via their website or verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Israel Using White Phosphorus On Gaza)

A spokesperson for Campus Univers Cascades confirmed the video showed its students performing a stunt in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This is a video produced with our stunt students as part of a training exercise on the theme of ‘street fight.’ The goal is to bring maximum realism to this staging but this is just a stunt and movie! Everything is prepared in advance and everything is choreographed,” the spokesperson said.

“We are sorry that the video has been diverted and misinterpreted. I confirm to you by this email that this video is false and that it is only a staging with stuntmen from our school: Campus Univers Cascades,” the spokesperson added.

Check Your Fact has contacted Campus Univers Cascades and the Police Nationale for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.