FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Falsely Claims To Show A Pair Of Palestinian Siblings Killed By Israeli Soldiers

DISCLAIMER: Due to the graphic and distressing nature of this image, we are not showing the image on this article, but linking to the referred posts. Viewer discretion is heavily advised.

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a pair of Palestinian siblings who were purportedly killed by Israeli soldiers.

Verdict: False

The photo, which predates the current Israel-Hamas conflict, shows a pair of siblings in Yemen.

Fact Check:

Following the recent discovery of the body of a 65-year-old hostage, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) located the body of 19-year-old Cpl. Noa Marciano in a building next to the Al-Shifa Hospital, according to BBC News. About 240 hostages, including nine Americans, are currently being held in Gaza, The Washington Post reported.

The Facebook image claims to show a pair of Palestinian siblings who were purportedly killed by Israeli soldiers. A young girl can be seen lying on the ground while her brother hovers over her. The image’s caption claims the boy dragged his sister’s body home.

The image is not linked to the current Israel-Hamas conflict, however. Using a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the image referenced in a February 2021 post shared on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Likewise, an incident that occurred in Taiz appears to match the claim made via the Facebook post. An August 2020 article from Yemeni Online indicates that Ruwaida Saleh, a young girl around nine or 10 years old, was allegedly shot by a Houthi sniper in Taiz while carrying a 20-liter water container to bring back to her family. The outlet also indicated images of the incident were released and shared on social media, including one of Saleh’s brother dragging her body away from where she was shot. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show IDF Troops Discovering Armory In Al-Shifa Hospital)

In addition, the Facebook image has not been included in any recent credible news reports about the current Israel-Hamas conflict. Neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the IDF have publicly commented on the purported claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.