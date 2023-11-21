FACT CHECK: No, The U.S. Government Is Not Going To Start Drafting Women

A viral video shared on TikTok purports the U.S. government is going to start drafting women into the military.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. A spokesperson for the Department of Defense (DOD) denied the claim’s validity in an email to Lead Stories. A spokesperson for the Selective Service System also told Check Your Fact the claim was false in an email.

Fact Check:

Amid difficulties with recruitment, the U.S. Army is inviting soldiers who refused the COVID-19 vaccine the opportunity to rejoin, according to Insider. Around 1,900 soldiers received a letter explaining how they could rejoin, the outlet indicated.

The TikTok video, shared nearly 93,000 times, purports the U.S. government is going to start drafting women into the military. “What if your child was drafted for war,” the video opens. A man then appears onscreen and goes on an expletive-laden rant about why the U.S. government is not drafting his daughter into the military.

“Let me get this right. You want to pass a law to draft my daughter to send to another one of your foreign f–ing wars for something you created so your arms manufacturers can make more money for your banker friends,” the man says.

The claim is false, however. The DOD has neither issued a press release on its website nor an official statement posted to its verified social media accounts that support the claim. Likewise, the White House has not made a public declaration that the U.S. government is going to start drafting women into the military. President Joe Biden also has not publicly commented on the claim via his verified X account. (RELATED: Does Video Show U.S. Military Preparing For War?)

In addition, the Selective Service System, the government agency responsible for the draft, has not responded to the claim made in the TikTok video. Furthermore, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting women are going to be drafted into the U.S. military.

A spokesperson for the DOD denied the claim’s validity in an email to Lead Stories.

“The DOD is not in any way processing a plan or decision regarding drafting women,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

Robert Kenny, a spokesperson for the Selective Service System also told Check Your Fact the claim was false in an email.

“There has been no discussions with Selective Service with any other federal agency regarding reinstituting the draft or expanding registration or the draft to women,” Kenny said.

“We are a readiness organization and continually work with federal and state partners in ‘active stand-by’ status to ensure that the Selective Service System is prepared to mobilize during a national emergency if called on by the President and Congress to do so.”

“Among our top priorities is to ensure that all men, ages 18-25 years-old, are aware of the Selective Service registration requirement and take action to register to protect their access to federal and state jobs and federal job training opportunities; as well as citizenship for young men entering the U.S. seeking citizenship,” Kenny added.

While the draft ended in 1973, men ages 18 to 25 are required to register with the Selective Service under federal law.

Check Your Fact has contacted the DOD, White House, and Selective Service System for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.