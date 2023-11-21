FACT CHECK: Did Thousands Of People Hold A Pro-Palestinian Demonstration In Warsaw?

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, purports to show a recent pro-Palestine demonstration in Warsaw, Poland.

⚠️🇵🇱 Poland support Gaza Milhares de manifestantes protestam na capital da Polônia, Varsóvia, em solidariedade ao povo palestino. pic.twitter.com/2xbPtfLcZU — augustodoporto (@severin68189027) November 14, 2023

Verdict: False

The video shows the “Million Hearts March,” which was organized by Poland’s Civil Platform party and took place in early October.

Over 100 pro-Palestinian rallies are set to take place in the U.K. this weekend, according to The Guardian. A recent rally in support of a cease-fire in Gaza also occurred in the U.S. on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The X video, viewed over 4,000 times, purports to show a recent pro-Palestine demonstration in Warsaw, Poland. “Poland supports Gaza. Thousands of demonstrators demonstrate in Poland’s capital, Warsaw, in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” the video’s caption reads. A massive crowd can be seen gathered on the streets of Warsaw in the video.

However, the video does not show a recent pro-Palestine demonstration. Using keyframe analysis, Check Your Fact found a news-style report video regarding the demonstration shared on YouTube. The video’s narrator indicates the rally was organized by Poland’s opposition party ahead of its Oct. 15 election.

Likewise, the demonstration was also referenced in an Oct. 2 Radar Armenia article. According to the outlet, the “Million Hearts March” led by Civic Platform leader Donald Tusk took place in Warsaw in hopes of attracting voters. Tusk, who is the former European Council President, said the ruling party could take Poland out of the European Union (EU) at the time, also according to the outlet. In addition, Tusk highlighted the election as being “critical” for minority and women’s rights. (RELATED: No, X Video Does Not Show Israeli Soldiers Inside One Of Hamas’ Tunnels)

Results from the country’s Oct. 15 election show that Poland’s opposition parties, including the Civic Platform or Civic Coalition party, secured enough votes to take power from the Law and Justice party, which has ruled since 2015, Politico reported.

Although the video does not show a pro-Palestine demonstration in Poland, Poland has rallied in support of the country. A pro-Palestine rally was held in Krakow on Oct. 14, according to Notes from Poland. Warsaw also held a pro-Palestine rally in late October, Polskie Radio reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted Tusk’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.