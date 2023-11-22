FACT CHECK: Video Of Icelandic Volcano Eruption Is From 2021

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows footage of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland erupting in November 2023.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. A spokesperson for The Smithsonian Institution Global Volcanism Program told Check Your Fact in an email that no eruptions have occurred in Iceland in the past month.

Fact Check:

Icelandic Meteorological Office officials have warned that an eruption can occur in “just days,” according to ABC News. Authorities worry that residents could get as little as 30 minutes notice before the eruption occurs, according to The Independent.

A Facebook post purports an Icelandic volcano erupted recently. The video appears to show lava flowing rapidly from a volcano while many people spectate and some move away.

“Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland is erupting violently,” the caption reads. “Hot streams of lava flow down the mountainside near the capital.”

The video is miscaptioned, however. The video was originally posted to YouTube in March 2021. “Friday night on 19.03.2021 a vulcano [sic] erupted in Iceland in Fagradalsfjall mountains area,” the description reads in part. “I present you some spectacular footage of the icelandic volcano eruption where you can see the lava splashing and flowing very agressive [sic]. Enjoy.”



A volcano erupted on March 19, 2021 in Fagradalsfjall after thousands of earthquakes, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: Did A Volcano In Ethiopia Erupt Blue Lava?)



There are no credible news reports about the volcano erupting in November 2023 as of the time of writing.

“There have been no eruptions in Iceland this past month,” a spokesperson for The Smithsonian Institution Global Volcanism Program told Check Your Fact in an email.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a spokesperson for the Icelandic Meteorological Office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.